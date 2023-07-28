The St. Louis Cardinals (46-58) will look to Nolan Arenado when they host Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs (51-51) at Busch Stadium on Friday, July 28. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:15 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Cardinals as -150 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Cubs +125 moneyline odds to win. The over/under for the matchup is set at 9 runs.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Jordan Montgomery - STL (6-8, 3.37 ERA) vs TBA - CHC

Cardinals vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have entered the game as favorites 51 times this season and won 22, or 43.1%, of those games.

The Cardinals have gone 13-14 (winning 48.1% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for St. Louis.

The Cardinals went 1-3 over the four games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), St. Louis and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The Cubs have come away with 20 wins in the 48 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Cubs have been victorious 10 times in 18 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cubs have played as underdogs three times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 22nd 3rd

