Bjorn Fratangelo 2023 Citi Open Odds
Bjorn Fratangelo has a match against Gael Monfils coming up next in the Citi Open round of 64. Fratangelo is +10000 to win at William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center.
Find all the latest odds for the 2023 Citi Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.
Fratangelo at the 2023 Citi Open
- Next Round: Round of 64
- Tournament Dates: July 28 - August 7
- Venue: William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Fratangelo's Next Match
Fratangelo will play in the Citi Open round of 64 after getting past Alexis Galarneau 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, and now matches up against Monfils on Monday, July 31 at 8:15 PM ET.
Want to bet on Fratangelo? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!
Fratangelo Stats
- Fratangelo is coming off a 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 victory over No. 162-ranked Galarneau in the qualifying round on Sunday.
- Fratangelo is 1-1 over the past year, with zero tournament wins.
- In one hard-court tournaments over the past year, Fratangelo is 1-1 in matches.
- In his two matches over the past year, across all court types, Fratangelo has averaged 33.5 games.
- On hard courts, Fratangelo has played two matches over the past 12 months, and he has totaled 33.5 games per match while winning 47.8% of games.
- Over the past 12 months, Fratangelo has been victorious in 14.7% of his return games and 81.8% of his service games.
- As far as serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past 12 months, Fratangelo has won 81.8% of his games on serve and 14.7% on return.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.