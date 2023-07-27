Taylor Motter Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Cubs - July 27
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:31 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Taylor Motter (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Steele. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Taylor Motter Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Taylor Motter At The Plate
- Motter is batting .161 with two doubles and four walks.
- Motter has gotten a hit in five of 11 games this season, but he has no multi-hit games.
- In 11 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- Motter has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has not scored a run this season.
Taylor Motter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|7
|.222
|AVG
|.136
|.300
|OBP
|.240
|.333
|SLG
|.182
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|2
|3/1
|K/BB
|11/3
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Cubs' 4.14 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow 107 home runs (1.1 per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- Steele gets the start for the Cubs, his 19th of the season. He is 10-3 with a 2.95 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Friday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 2.95 ERA ranks fifth, 1.109 WHIP ranks 15th, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 34th.
