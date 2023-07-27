On Thursday, Paul Goldschmidt (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Steele. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Diamondbacks.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023

Thursday, July 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

Justin Steele TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with an OBP of .373, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .477.

He ranks 23rd in batting average, 16th in on base percentage, and 38th in slugging among qualified batters in MLB action.

Goldschmidt is batting .250 with two homers during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Goldschmidt has recorded a hit in 66 of 99 games this year (66.7%), including 36 multi-hit games (36.4%).

He has hit a home run in 14.1% of his games in 2023 (14 of 99), and 4% of his trips to the dish.

Goldschmidt has an RBI in 33 of 99 games this year, with multiple RBI in 17 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored a run in 48 games this season, with multiple runs 13 times.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 52 .288 AVG .282 .401 OBP .347 .497 SLG .460 19 XBH 20 9 HR 9 27 RBI 28 52/32 K/BB 44/22 5 SB 4

Cubs Pitching Rankings