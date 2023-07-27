Paul DeJong Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Cubs - July 27
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The St. Louis Cardinals and Paul DeJong (.333 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium, Thursday at 7:45 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last appearance against the Diamondbacks.
Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Paul DeJong At The Plate
- DeJong is hitting .238 with 11 doubles, 13 home runs and 21 walks.
- DeJong has picked up a hit in 59.2% of his 76 games this year, with at least two hits in 23.7% of them.
- Looking at the 76 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 13 of them (17.1%), and in 4.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 26.3% of his games this year, DeJong has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 39.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (7.9%).
Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|45
|.222
|AVG
|.248
|.292
|OBP
|.313
|.380
|SLG
|.453
|7
|XBH
|17
|5
|HR
|8
|12
|RBI
|20
|34/9
|K/BB
|52/12
|1
|SB
|3
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Cubs' 4.14 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (107 total, 1.1 per game).
- Steele gets the start for the Cubs, his 19th of the season. He is 10-3 with a 2.95 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the left-hander tossed 6 1/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (2.95), 15th in WHIP (1.109), and 34th in K/9 (8.3).
