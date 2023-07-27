The St. Louis Cardinals, including Dylan Carlson (.231 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium, Thursday at 7:45 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Diamondbacks.

Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023

Thursday, July 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

Justin Steele TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Dylan Carlson At The Plate

Carlson is hitting .234 with six doubles, a triple, five home runs and 23 walks.

In 53.1% of his 64 games this season, Carlson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 6.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

Carlson has driven in a run in 16 games this season (25.0%), including six games with more than one RBI (9.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 22 of 64 games (34.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 31 .238 AVG .231 .336 OBP .333 .376 SLG .330 8 XBH 4 3 HR 2 13 RBI 11 20/12 K/BB 26/11 2 SB 1

Cubs Pitching Rankings