Top Player Prop Bets for Cardinals vs. Cubs on July 27, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Nolan Arenado, Nico Hoerner and others in the St. Louis Cardinals-Chicago Cubs matchup at Busch Stadium on Thursday at 7:45 PM ET.
Cardinals vs. Cubs Game Info
- When: Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Miles Mikolas Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Mikolas Stats
- Miles Mikolas (6-5) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his 23rd start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start eight times in 22 starts this season.
- Mikolas has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has made 22 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 34-year-old's 4.33 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.311 WHIP ranks 42nd, and 6.1 K/9 ranks 56th.
Mikolas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Cubs
|Jul. 22
|5.0
|11
|5
|5
|3
|1
|vs. Marlins
|Jul. 17
|6.0
|7
|3
|3
|3
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jul. 15
|3.0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at White Sox
|Jul. 8
|7.0
|4
|0
|0
|6
|0
|at Marlins
|Jul. 3
|6.1
|4
|4
|4
|2
|2
Nolan Arenado Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Arenado Stats
- Arenado has collected 109 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 77 runs with two stolen bases.
- He's slashed .287/.335/.521 so far this season.
Arenado Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Diamondbacks
|Jul. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jul. 24
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Cubs
|Jul. 23
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Cubs
|Jul. 22
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Cubs
|Jul. 21
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Paul Goldschmidt has collected 111 hits with 21 doubles, 18 home runs and 54 walks. He has driven in 55 runs with nine stolen bases.
- He's slashing .285/.373/.477 so far this season.
- Goldschmidt heads into this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with two home runs, four walks and six RBI.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Diamondbacks
|Jul. 26
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jul. 25
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Diamondbacks
|Jul. 24
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|3
|5
|0
|at Cubs
|Jul. 22
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Cubs
|Jul. 21
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs
Nico Hoerner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Hoerner Stats
- Hoerner has 17 doubles, four triples, seven home runs, 27 walks and 57 RBI (111 total hits). He has stolen 23 bases.
- He's slashing .282/.338/.399 so far this year.
- Hoerner has recorded at least one hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .474 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBI.
Hoerner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at White Sox
|Jul. 26
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|at White Sox
|Jul. 25
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|6
|2
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 22
|3-for-4
|3
|0
|0
|4
|1
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 21
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Cody Bellinger Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Bellinger Stats
- Cody Bellinger has 83 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 22 walks and 46 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.
- He has a .312/.360/.545 slash line on the year.
Bellinger Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at White Sox
|Jul. 26
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at White Sox
|Jul. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 23
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 22
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|4
|2
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 21
|3-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|7
|0
