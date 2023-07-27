Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals will play Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium on Thursday.

The Cubs are listed as -110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Cardinals (-110). The over/under is 9 runs for the game (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Cardinals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, July 27, 2023

Thursday, July 27, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds PUSH -110 -110 9 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 1-2.

The Cardinals and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times in their last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have been favored on the moneyline 50 total times this season. They've gone 22-28 in those games.

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter, St. Louis has gone 25-33 (43.1%).

The Cardinals have an implied moneyline win probability of 52.4% in this contest.

St. Louis has played in 100 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 51 times (51-45-4).

The Cardinals have put together a 1-7-0 record against the spread this season (covering only 12.5% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 22-26 24-31 22-19 24-37 36-42 10-14

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.