Brendan Donovan Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Cubs - July 27
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Brendan Donovan and his .526 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium, Thursday at 7:45 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Diamondbacks.
Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Brendan Donovan At The Plate
- Donovan is batting .288 with 10 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 33 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 19th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 18th and he is 73rd in slugging.
- Donovan has gotten a hit in 57 of 90 games this year (63.3%), with more than one hit on 25 occasions (27.8%).
- In 12.2% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Donovan has an RBI in 22 of 90 games this year, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 40.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 11.1%.
Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|46
|.288
|AVG
|.288
|.374
|OBP
|.367
|.481
|SLG
|.381
|15
|XBH
|7
|7
|HR
|4
|22
|RBI
|12
|27/15
|K/BB
|24/18
|2
|SB
|3
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Cubs have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender 107 home runs (1.1 per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- Steele gets the start for the Cubs, his 19th of the season. He is 10-3 with a 2.95 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Friday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the lefty went 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 2.95 ERA ranks fifth, 1.109 WHIP ranks 15th, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 34th.
