Orlando Arcia -- with a slugging percentage of .576 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the hill, on July 26 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

Brayan Bello TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

Arcia has 12 doubles, 10 home runs and 22 walks while hitting .291.

Arcia has picked up a hit in 65.4% of his 78 games this season, with multiple hits in 30.8% of those games.

He has homered in 12.8% of his games this year, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

Arcia has had an RBI in 24 games this year (30.8%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (12.8%).

He has scored at least once 29 times this year (37.2%), including 10 games with multiple runs (12.8%).

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 36 .303 AVG .278 .361 OBP .329 .476 SLG .406 13 XBH 9 6 HR 4 21 RBI 13 30/12 K/BB 26/10 1 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings