Michael Harris II Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Red Sox - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Michael Harris II -- with a slugging percentage of .594 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the hill, on July 26 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Michael Harris II At The Plate
- Harris II has 14 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 18 walks while hitting .274.
- Harris II will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .438 over the course of his last games.
- Harris II has gotten at least one hit in 63.6% of his games this year (49 of 77), with at least two hits 15 times (19.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in 10.4% of his games this season, and 3.1% of his plate appearances.
- Harris II has driven home a run in 18 games this year (23.4%), including more than one RBI in 7.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- In 27 of 77 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|41
|.311
|AVG
|.243
|.359
|OBP
|.297
|.496
|SLG
|.403
|13
|XBH
|12
|4
|HR
|5
|14
|RBI
|14
|26/7
|K/BB
|31/11
|7
|SB
|6
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Red Sox's 4.29 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (128 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Red Sox are sending Bello (7-6) out for his 17th start of the season. He is 7-6 with a 3.60 ERA and 78 strikeouts through 90 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went four innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 3.60 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .248 to his opponents.
