The Atlanta Braves versus the Boston Red Sox is a game to see on a Tuesday MLB schedule that features plenty of competitive matchups.

In terms of live coverage, we have everything you need to know about today's MLB action here. Check out the links below.

Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo..

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Philadelphia Phillies (53-47) take on the Baltimore Orioles (62-38)

The Orioles hope to get a road victory at Citizens Bank Park against the Phillies on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PHI Key Player: Bryson Stott (.301 AVG, 9 HR, 36 RBI)

Bryson Stott (.301 AVG, 9 HR, 36 RBI) BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.269 AVG, 13 HR, 43 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

PHI Moneyline BAL Moneyline Total -124 +105 9.5

The Detroit Tigers (46-54) take on the Los Angeles Angels (51-49)

The Angels will hit the field at Comerica Park against the Tigers on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.233 AVG, 15 HR, 54 RBI)

Spencer Torkelson (.233 AVG, 15 HR, 54 RBI) LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.302 AVG, 36 HR, 77 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

DET Moneyline LAA Moneyline Total -124 +105 8.5

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

The Tampa Bay Rays (61-42) host the Miami Marlins (54-47)

The Marlins hope to get a road victory at Tropicana Field against the Rays on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TB Key Player: Wander Franco (.267 AVG, 11 HR, 48 RBI)

Wander Franco (.267 AVG, 11 HR, 48 RBI) MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.379 AVG, 3 HR, 49 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

TB Moneyline MIA Moneyline Total -204 +171 7.5

The New York Yankees (53-47) take on the New York Mets (46-53)

The Mets will hit the field at Yankee Stadium against the Yankees on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.264 AVG, 16 HR, 43 RBI)

Gleyber Torres (.264 AVG, 16 HR, 43 RBI) NYM Key Player: Francisco Lindor (.226 AVG, 19 HR, 62 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

NYM Moneyline NYY Moneyline Total -117 -102 8.5

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

The Washington Nationals (41-59) play host to the Colorado Rockies (40-60)

The Rockies will look to pick up a road win at Nationals Park against the Nationals on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.293 AVG, 16 HR, 54 RBI)

Lane Thomas (.293 AVG, 16 HR, 54 RBI) COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.252 AVG, 15 HR, 46 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

WSH Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -133 +113 9.5

The Cleveland Guardians (49-51) face the Kansas City Royals (29-73)

The Royals will take to the field at Progressive Field versus the Guardians on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.285 AVG, 14 HR, 56 RBI)

José Ramírez (.285 AVG, 14 HR, 56 RBI) KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.255 AVG, 16 HR, 51 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

CLE Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -205 +171 8.5

The Boston Red Sox (53-47) face the Atlanta Braves (64-34)

The Braves will hit the field at Fenway Park against the Red Sox on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BOS Key Player: Justin Turner (.286 AVG, 16 HR, 64 RBI)

Justin Turner (.286 AVG, 16 HR, 64 RBI) ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.332 AVG, 23 HR, 58 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

ATL Moneyline BOS Moneyline Total -142 +119 10.5

The Minnesota Twins (54-48) face the Seattle Mariners (50-50)

The Mariners will look to pick up a road win at Target Field versus the Twins on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.231 AVG, 12 HR, 45 RBI)

Carlos Correa (.231 AVG, 12 HR, 45 RBI) SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.244 AVG, 14 HR, 51 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

MIN Moneyline SEA Moneyline Total -123 +104 7.5

The Milwaukee Brewers (56-45) play host to the Cincinnati Reds (55-47)

The Reds will look to pick up a road win at American Family Field versus the Brewers on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.286 AVG, 14 HR, 55 RBI)

Christian Yelich (.286 AVG, 14 HR, 55 RBI) CIN Key Player: Spencer Steer (.276 AVG, 14 HR, 55 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

MIL Moneyline CIN Moneyline Total -147 +125 8

The Houston Astros (57-44) play the Texas Rangers (59-42)

The Rangers will take to the field at Minute Maid Park against the Astros on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.303 AVG, 17 HR, 68 RBI)

Kyle Tucker (.303 AVG, 17 HR, 68 RBI) TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.273 AVG, 14 HR, 61 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

HOU Moneyline TEX Moneyline Total -150 +125 9

The Chicago White Sox (41-60) face the Chicago Cubs (48-51)

The Cubs will take to the field at Guaranteed Rate Field against the White Sox on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.270 AVG, 28 HR, 57 RBI)

Luis Robert (.270 AVG, 28 HR, 57 RBI) CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.275 AVG, 6 HR, 54 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

CHC Moneyline CHW Moneyline Total -116 -104 9

The Arizona Diamondbacks (54-47) face the St. Louis Cardinals (45-56)

The Cardinals will hit the field at Chase Field versus the Diamondbacks on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ARID

ARID Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.283 AVG, 21 HR, 55 RBI)

Corbin Carroll (.283 AVG, 21 HR, 55 RBI) STL Key Player: Nolan Arenado (.290 AVG, 22 HR, 77 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

ARI Moneyline STL Moneyline Total -122 +103 9

The San Diego Padres (48-53) take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (44-56)

The Pirates hope to get a road victory at PETCO Park against the Padres on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.262 AVG, 19 HR, 60 RBI)

Juan Soto (.262 AVG, 19 HR, 60 RBI) PIT Key Player: Carlos Santana (.237 AVG, 11 HR, 52 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

SD Moneyline PIT Moneyline Total -281 +229 8

The San Francisco Giants (54-47) host the Oakland Athletics (28-74)

The Athletics hope to get a road victory at Oracle Park against the Giants on Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SF Key Player: LaMonte Wade Jr (.272 AVG, 9 HR, 29 RBI)

LaMonte Wade Jr (.272 AVG, 9 HR, 29 RBI) OAK Key Player: Brent Rooker (.239 AVG, 16 HR, 44 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

SF Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -256 +212 8.5

The Los Angeles Dodgers (57-42) host the Toronto Blue Jays (56-45)

The Blue Jays hope to get a road victory at Dodger Stadium against the Dodgers on Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAD Key Player: Freddie Freeman (.332 AVG, 20 HR, 70 RBI)

Freddie Freeman (.332 AVG, 20 HR, 70 RBI) TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.270 AVG, 17 HR, 65 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

LAD Moneyline TOR Moneyline Total -140 +119 9

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.