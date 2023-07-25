Michael Harris II Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Red Sox - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Michael Harris II (hitting .387 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be John Schreiber. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Brewers.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: John Schreiber
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Michael Harris II At The Plate
- Harris II has 14 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 18 walks while hitting .270.
- Harris II is batting .400 during his last outings and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.
- Harris II has reached base via a hit in 48 games this season (of 76 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.
- In eight games this year, he has gone deep (10.5%, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish).
- Harris II has had at least one RBI in 23.7% of his games this season (18 of 76), with more than one RBI six times (7.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 27 times this year (35.5%), including seven games with multiple runs (9.2%).
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|40
|.311
|AVG
|.236
|.359
|OBP
|.291
|.496
|SLG
|.400
|13
|XBH
|12
|4
|HR
|5
|14
|RBI
|14
|26/7
|K/BB
|29/11
|7
|SB
|5
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Red Sox's 4.33 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to allow 128 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- Schreiber makes his first start of the season for the Red Sox.
- The 29-year-old right-hander has pitched out of the bullpen 18 times this season.
- In his 18 games this season, opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .233 against him. He has a 2.12 ERA and averages 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
