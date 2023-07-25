Eddie Rosario, with a slugging percentage of .267 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Boston Red Sox, with John Schreiber on the hill, July 25 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Brewers.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Red Sox Starter: John Schreiber

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is batting .249 with 16 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 21 walks.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 93rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 127th and he is 42nd in slugging.

Rosario has picked up a hit in 59.3% of his 86 games this season, with more than one hit in 23.3% of those games.

He has gone deep in 15.1% of his games in 2023 (13 of 86), and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.

Rosario has had at least one RBI in 27.9% of his games this season (24 of 86), with more than one RBI 11 times (12.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 36.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 8.1%.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 39 .250 AVG .248 .284 OBP .315 .488 SLG .451 17 XBH 16 10 HR 5 27 RBI 17 42/8 K/BB 36/13 0 SB 1

Red Sox Pitching Rankings