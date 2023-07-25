Brendan Donovan Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Brendan Donovan and his .541 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
He racked up three hits (going 3-for-5) in his last appearance against the Diamondbacks.
Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Brendan Donovan At The Plate
- Donovan leads St. Louis in OBP (.371) this season, fueled by 88 hits.
- He ranks 16th in batting average, 19th in on base percentage, and 75th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.
- In 55 of 88 games this year (62.5%) Donovan has picked up a hit, and in 24 of those games he had more than one (27.3%).
- Looking at the 88 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 11 of them (12.5%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Donovan has an RBI in 22 of 88 games this year, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 38.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (10.2%).
Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|44
|.288
|AVG
|.285
|.374
|OBP
|.368
|.481
|SLG
|.377
|15
|XBH
|6
|7
|HR
|4
|22
|RBI
|12
|27/15
|K/BB
|24/18
|2
|SB
|2
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.67).
- The Diamondbacks rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (123 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kelly (9-4 with a 3.41 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 17th of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday, June 24 against the San Francisco Giants, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
- The 34-year-old has an ERA of 3.41, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents are batting .210 against him.
