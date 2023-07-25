Braves vs. Red Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 25
Tuesday's contest features the Atlanta Braves (64-34) and the Boston Red Sox (53-47) clashing at Fenway Park in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Braves according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on July 25.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Charlie Morton (10-7) to the mound, while Brayan Bello (7-6) will take the ball for the Red Sox.
Braves vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Braves vs. Red Sox Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Braves 5, Red Sox 4.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Red Sox
- Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs
Braves Performance Insights
- In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Braves have a record of 4-5.
- Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Braves are 1-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- This season, the Braves have won 56 out of the 85 games, or 65.9%, in which they've been favored.
- This season Atlanta has won 46 of its 66 games, or 69.7%, when favored by at least -145 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Braves, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.
- Atlanta has scored 550 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.
- The Braves have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 19
|Diamondbacks
|L 5-3
|Charlie Morton vs Ryne Nelson
|July 20
|Diamondbacks
|W 7-5
|Spencer Strider vs Zac Gallen
|July 21
|@ Brewers
|W 6-4
|Mike Soroka vs Freddy Peralta
|July 22
|@ Brewers
|L 4-3
|Allan Winans vs Adrian Houser
|July 23
|@ Brewers
|W 4-2
|Bryce Elder vs Julio Teheran
|July 25
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Brayan Bello
|July 26
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Brayan Bello
|July 28
|Brewers
|-
|Mike Soroka vs Adrian Houser
|July 29
|Brewers
|-
|TBA vs Julio Teheran
|July 30
|Brewers
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Colin Rea
|July 31
|Angels
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Griffin Canning
