Willson Contreras Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Willson Contreras (.758 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Ryne Nelson. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-2 with a double and two RBI against the Cubs.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras has 22 doubles, 11 home runs and 34 walks while batting .244.
- In 54.8% of his 84 games this season, Contreras has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.
- In nine games this year, he has hit a home run (10.7%, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate).
- Contreras has picked up an RBI in 32.1% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 9.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- In 34.5% of his games this season (29 of 84), he has scored, and in seven of those games (8.3%) he has scored more than once.
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|44
|.248
|AVG
|.240
|.331
|OBP
|.346
|.428
|SLG
|.429
|16
|XBH
|17
|5
|HR
|6
|19
|RBI
|21
|39/15
|K/BB
|40/19
|4
|SB
|1
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.61).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 121 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Nelson (6-5 with a 4.82 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 106 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 21st of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the righty tossed seven innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old's 4.82 ERA ranks 55th, 1.382 WHIP ranks 52nd, and 6.2 K/9 ranks 58th.
