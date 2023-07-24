The St. Louis Cardinals and Paul DeJong (.342 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Ryne Nelson and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Ryne Nelson TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Paul DeJong At The Plate

DeJong is hitting .232 with 10 doubles, 13 home runs and 20 walks.

In 58.9% of his 73 games this season, DeJong has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 17.8% of his games in 2023 (13 of 73), and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 20 games this season (27.4%), DeJong has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (11.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 28 of 73 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 42 .222 AVG .238 .292 OBP .303 .380 SLG .450 7 XBH 16 5 HR 8 12 RBI 20 34/9 K/BB 49/11 1 SB 3

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings