Lars Nootbaar Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Lars Nootbaar (.459 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Ryne Nelson. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Cubs.
Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Lars Nootbaar At The Plate
- Nootbaar is batting .261 with 13 doubles, seven home runs and 41 walks.
- Nootbaar has reached base via a hit in 44 games this year (of 69 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.
- In seven games this season, he has homered (10.1%, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish).
- Nootbaar has driven home a run in 23 games this season (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 7.2% of his games.
- In 49.3% of his games this season (34 of 69), he has scored, and in eight of those games (11.6%) he has scored more than once.
Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|37
|.237
|AVG
|.281
|.352
|OBP
|.367
|.331
|SLG
|.446
|5
|XBH
|15
|3
|HR
|4
|12
|RBI
|16
|27/22
|K/BB
|41/19
|3
|SB
|4
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.61 team ERA ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (121 total, 1.2 per game).
- Nelson makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 21st of the season. He is 6-5 with a 4.82 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 106 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 25-year-old's 4.82 ERA ranks 55th, 1.382 WHIP ranks 52nd, and 6.2 K/9 ranks 58th among qualifying pitchers this season.
