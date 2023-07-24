Dylan Carlson Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Dylan Carlson -- with a slugging percentage of .231 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the mound, on July 24 at 9:40 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) in his last game against the Cubs.
Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Dylan Carlson At The Plate
- Carlson is hitting .238 with six doubles, a triple, five home runs and 23 walks.
- Carlson has gotten a hit in 33 of 61 games this year (54.1%), including nine multi-hit games (14.8%).
- He has hit a home run in 6.6% of his games in 2023 (four of 61), and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 15 games this year (24.6%), Carlson has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (9.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 22 of 61 games (36.1%), including multiple runs twice.
Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|28
|.238
|AVG
|.238
|.336
|OBP
|.350
|.376
|SLG
|.345
|8
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|2
|13
|RBI
|10
|20/12
|K/BB
|25/11
|2
|SB
|1
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.61).
- The Diamondbacks rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (121 total, 1.2 per game).
- Nelson (6-5 with a 4.82 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 106 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 21st of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 25-year-old's 4.82 ERA ranks 55th, 1.382 WHIP ranks 52nd, and 6.2 K/9 ranks 58th among qualifying pitchers this season.
