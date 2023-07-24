Brendan Donovan -- with a slugging percentage of .541 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the mound, on July 24 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Cubs.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson

Ryne Nelson TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Brendan Donovan At The Plate

Donovan is batting .281 with nine doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 33 walks.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 29th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 22nd and he is 81st in slugging.

In 62.1% of his 87 games this season, Donovan has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 23 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 12.6% of his games in 2023 (11 of 87), and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

Donovan has picked up an RBI in 22 games this season (25.3%), with more than one RBI in nine of those contests (10.3%).

In 33 of 87 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 43 .288 AVG .274 .374 OBP .361 .481 SLG .370 15 XBH 6 7 HR 4 22 RBI 12 27/15 K/BB 24/18 2 SB 2

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings