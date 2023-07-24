Andrew Knizner Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Andrew Knizner (.229 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Ryne Nelson. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Cubs.
Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Andrew Knizner At The Plate
- Knizner is batting .222 with six doubles, five home runs and four walks.
- In 21 of 37 games this year (56.8%) Knizner has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (13.5%).
- In five games this season, he has gone deep (13.5%, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish).
- Knizner has driven home a run in 12 games this season (32.4%), including more than one RBI in 8.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 13 games this season (35.1%), including multiple runs in four games.
Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|19
|.222
|AVG
|.222
|.236
|OBP
|.258
|.389
|SLG
|.413
|5
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|3
|11
|RBI
|6
|16/1
|K/BB
|19/3
|0
|SB
|1
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.61 team ERA that ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 121 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Nelson (6-5) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his 21st start of the season. He has a 4.82 ERA in 106 1/3 innings pitched, with 73 strikeouts.
- The righty's last appearance was on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 55th in ERA (4.82), 52nd in WHIP (1.382), and 58th in K/9 (6.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
