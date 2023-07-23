Paul Goldschmidt, with a slugging percentage of .341 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Chicago Cubs, with Jameson Taillon on the mound, July 23 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Cubs.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Discover More About This Game

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

  • Goldschmidt has an OPS of .837, fueled by an OBP of .371 and a team-best slugging percentage of .466 this season.
  • Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 26th, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is 47th in the league in slugging.
  • In 65.6% of his games this year (63 of 96), Goldschmidt has picked up at least one hit, and in 35 of those games (36.5%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has homered in 12 games this year (12.5%), leaving the park in 3.7% of his chances at the plate.
  • Goldschmidt has picked up an RBI in 32.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 15.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 46 games this year (47.9%), including multiple runs in 12 games.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
47 GP 49
.288 AVG .279
.401 OBP .342
.497 SLG .438
19 XBH 18
9 HR 7
27 RBI 23
52/32 K/BB 42/20
5 SB 3

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
  • The Cubs have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.15).
  • Cubs pitchers combine to give up 106 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
  • Taillon makes the start for the Cubs, his 17th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 6.05 ERA and 67 strikeouts through 77 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • In 16 games this season, the 31-year-old has a 6.05 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .280 to opposing batters.
