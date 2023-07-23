Lars Nootbaar Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Cubs - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
On Sunday, Lars Nootbaar (.487 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jameson Taillon. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
In his previous game, he racked up two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Cubs.
Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Lars Nootbaar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Cardinals vs Cubs Betting Trends & Stats
|Cardinals vs Cubs Player Props
|Cardinals vs Cubs Pitching Matchup
|Cardinals vs Cubs Odds
|Cardinals vs Cubs Prediction
Lars Nootbaar At The Plate
- Nootbaar is batting .264 with 13 doubles, seven home runs and 41 walks.
- Nootbaar has gotten a hit in 44 of 68 games this season (64.7%), including 16 multi-hit games (23.5%).
- Looking at the 68 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in seven of them (10.3%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Nootbaar has had at least one RBI in 33.8% of his games this year (23 of 68), with more than one RBI five times (7.4%).
- He has scored a run in 34 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|36
|.237
|AVG
|.287
|.352
|OBP
|.374
|.331
|SLG
|.456
|5
|XBH
|15
|3
|HR
|4
|12
|RBI
|16
|27/22
|K/BB
|41/19
|3
|SB
|4
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Cubs have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (106 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Cubs will send Taillon (3-6) to the mound for his 17th start of the season. He is 3-6 with a 6.05 ERA and 67 strikeouts through 77 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.05, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents are hitting .280 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.