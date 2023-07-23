Sunday's game features the Chicago Cubs (47-51) and the St. Louis Cardinals (44-55) matching up at Wrigley Field in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-5 win for the Cubs according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET on July 23.

The Cardinals will give the ball to Jordan Montgomery (6-7, 3.14 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Cubs will counter with Jameson Taillon (3-6, 6.05 ERA).

Cardinals vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Cardinals vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Cubs 6, Cardinals 5.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, St. Louis and its opponents are 5-4-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.

This season, the Cardinals have won 22 out of the 49 games, or 44.9%, in which they've been favored.

This season St. Louis has won 15 of its 33 games, or 45.5%, when favored by at least -145 on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

St. Louis ranks 11th in the majors with 470 total runs scored this season.

The Cardinals' 4.49 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Cardinals Schedule