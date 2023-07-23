How to Watch the Braves vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 23
The Atlanta Braves will look to Austin Riley for continued offensive production when they hit the field against William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday.
Braves vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves average 1.9 home runs per game and have hit a league-high 185 home runs in total.
- Atlanta is the top slugging team in MLB this season with a .493 slugging percentage.
- The Braves have the second-best batting average in the majors (.268).
- Atlanta is the third-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.6 runs per game (546 total).
- The Braves rank second in baseball with a .337 on-base percentage.
- Braves batters strike out 8.2 times per game, the seventh-lowest average in MLB.
- Atlanta's pitching staff is fifth in the majors with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Atlanta has the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.81).
- Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 14th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.265).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Braves are sending Bryce Elder (7-2) to make his 20th start of the season. He is 7-2 with a 3.31 ERA and 84 strikeouts through 108 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the righty threw 2 2/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Elder has registered 11 quality starts this year.
- Elder enters this matchup with 17 outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.
- He has had five appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/18/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 16-13
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Zach Davies
|7/19/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 5-3
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Ryne Nelson
|7/20/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 7-5
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Zac Gallen
|7/21/2023
|Brewers
|W 6-4
|Away
|Mike Soroka
|Freddy Peralta
|7/22/2023
|Brewers
|L 4-3
|Away
|Allan Winans
|Adrian Houser
|7/23/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Julio Teheran
|7/25/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Brayan Bello
|7/26/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Brayan Bello
|7/28/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Mike Soroka
|Adrian Houser
|7/29/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|-
|Julio Teheran
|7/30/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Colin Rea
