Edouard Julien and the Minnesota Twins take on Jake Burger and the Chicago White Sox at Target Field on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series.

Twins vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins are seventh-best in MLB play with 133 total home runs.

Minnesota is 14th in baseball, slugging .410.

The Twins' .234 batting average ranks 23rd in the majors.

Minnesota ranks 17th in runs scored with 431 (4.4 per game).

The Twins rank 21st in baseball with an on-base percentage of .313.

Twins batters strike out 10.2 times per game, the most in MLB.

The pitching staff for Minnesota has a collective 9.7 K/9 to lead MLB.

Minnesota's 3.75 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.167).

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox's 110 home runs rank 15th in Major League Baseball.

Chicago ranks 23rd in the majors with a .391 team slugging percentage.

The White Sox's .238 batting average ranks 20th in the league this season.

Chicago ranks 22nd in the majors with 417 total runs scored this season.

The White Sox are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 29th with an OBP of .295.

The White Sox rank 19th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.8 whiffs per contest.

Chicago strikes out 9.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, first-best in MLB.

Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.64 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The White Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.371 as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Sonny Gray (4-4) takes the mound for the Twins in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 3.08 ERA in 105 1/3 innings pitched, with 106 strikeouts.

In his last time out on Tuesday, the righty went 5 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up five earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Gray has seven quality starts under his belt this season.

Gray will look to pitch five or more innings for his sixth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.5 innings per outing.

In four of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox will send Dylan Cease (4-3) to the mound for his 21st start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed five innings while giving up one earned run on three hits in a matchup with the Atlanta Braves.

In 20 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in eight of them.

Cease has pitched five or more innings in eight straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 20 chances this season.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 7/17/2023 Mariners L 7-6 Away Sonny Gray Logan Gilbert 7/18/2023 Mariners W 10-3 Away Bailey Ober Bryan Woo 7/19/2023 Mariners W 6-3 Away Kenta Maeda Luis Castillo 7/20/2023 Mariners L 5-0 Away Pablo Lopez George Kirby 7/21/2023 White Sox W 9-4 Home Joe Ryan Lance Lynn 7/22/2023 White Sox - Home Sonny Gray Dylan Cease 7/23/2023 White Sox - Home Bailey Ober Lucas Giolito 7/24/2023 Mariners - Home Kenta Maeda Luis Castillo 7/25/2023 Mariners - Home Pablo Lopez George Kirby 7/26/2023 Mariners - Home Joe Ryan Bryce Miller 7/28/2023 Royals - Away Sonny Gray Brady Singer

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 7/16/2023 Braves W 8-1 Away Dylan Cease Kolby Allard 7/18/2023 Mets L 11-10 Away Lucas Giolito Carlos Carrasco 7/19/2023 Mets L 5-1 Away Touki Toussaint Justin Verlander 7/20/2023 Mets W 6-2 Away Michael Kopech José Quintana 7/21/2023 Twins L 9-4 Away Lance Lynn Joe Ryan 7/22/2023 Twins - Away Dylan Cease Sonny Gray 7/23/2023 Twins - Away Lucas Giolito Bailey Ober 7/25/2023 Cubs - Home Touki Toussaint Kyle Hendricks 7/26/2023 Cubs - Home Michael Kopech Marcus Stroman 7/27/2023 Guardians - Home Lance Lynn Tanner Bibee 7/28/2023 Guardians - Home Dylan Cease -

