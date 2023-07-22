Paul Goldschmidt Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Cubs - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals and Paul Goldschmidt (.341 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Michael Fulmer and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Cubs.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Michael Fulmer
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt has an OPS of .839, fueled by an OBP of .371 and a team-best slugging percentage of .468 this season.
- He ranks 28th in batting average, 18th in on base percentage, and 43rd in slugging among the qualifying batters in baseball.
- Goldschmidt has picked up a hit in 65.3% of his 95 games this season, with more than one hit in 36.8% of those games.
- Looking at the 95 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 12 of them (12.6%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Goldschmidt has picked up an RBI in 30 games this year (31.6%), with two or more RBI in 15 of those contests (15.8%).
- In 47.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (12.6%).
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|48
|.288
|AVG
|.279
|.401
|OBP
|.341
|.497
|SLG
|.442
|19
|XBH
|18
|9
|HR
|7
|27
|RBI
|22
|52/32
|K/BB
|41/19
|5
|SB
|3
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (104 total, 1.1 per game).
- Fulmer gets the call to start for the Cubs, his first this season.
- The 30-year-old righty has pitched in relief 43 times this season.
- Opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .227 against him this season. He has a 4.43 ERA and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings over his 43 games.
