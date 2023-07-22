On Saturday, Lars Nootbaar (.231 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, five walks and two RBI) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Fulmer. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Cubs.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Michael Fulmer

Michael Fulmer TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Discover More About This Game

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

Nootbaar is batting .256 with 12 doubles, six home runs and 40 walks.

Nootbaar has gotten at least one hit in 64.2% of his games this year (43 of 67), with multiple hits 15 times (22.4%).

Looking at the 67 games he has played this year, he's homered in six of them (9.0%), and in 2% of his trips to the dish.

Nootbaar has had an RBI in 22 games this season (32.8%), including five multi-RBI outings (7.5%).

In 33 of 67 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 35 .237 AVG .273 .352 OBP .360 .331 SLG .417 5 XBH 13 3 HR 3 12 RBI 15 27/22 K/BB 40/18 3 SB 4

Cubs Pitching Rankings