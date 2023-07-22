Eddie Rosario Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Brewers - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
On Saturday, Eddie Rosario (hitting .156 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Adrian Houser. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Eddie Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is batting .247 with 16 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 21 walks.
- He ranks 93rd in batting average, 128th in on base percentage, and 38th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.
- Rosario has picked up a hit in 50 of 84 games this year, with multiple hits 19 times.
- He has gone deep in 13 games this season (15.5%), homering in 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Rosario has an RBI in 24 of 84 games this season, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 36.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (8.3%).
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|37
|.250
|AVG
|.244
|.284
|OBP
|.314
|.488
|SLG
|.457
|17
|XBH
|16
|10
|HR
|5
|27
|RBI
|17
|42/8
|K/BB
|35/13
|0
|SB
|1
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.96).
- Brewers pitchers combine to surrender 119 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- Houser (3-2) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his 11th start of the season. He has a 3.79 ERA in 57 2/3 innings pitched, with 39 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.79, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .296 batting average against him.
