The St. Louis Cardinals (44-54) and Chicago Cubs (46-51) meet on Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.

The Cardinals will look to Miles Mikolas (6-5) versus the Cubs and Michael Fulmer (1-5).

Cardinals vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field

Probable Pitchers: Mikolas - STL (6-5, 4.14 ERA) vs Fulmer - CHC (1-5, 4.43 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Miles Mikolas

The Cardinals will hand the ball to Mikolas (6-5) for his 22nd start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Monday, when he tossed six innings while giving up three earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the Miami Marlins.

The 34-year-old has pitched in 21 games this season with an ERA of 4.14, a 3.46 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.266.

He has eight quality starts in 21 chances this season.

Mikolas has started 21 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 18 times. He averages 5.8 innings per appearance.

In 21 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Miles Mikolas vs. Cubs

The Cubs rank 10th in MLB with 464 runs scored this season. They have a .251 batting average this campaign with 108 home runs (18th in the league).

The right-hander has allowed the Cubs to go 4-for-17 with a double and an RBI in 4 1/3 innings this season.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Fulmer

Fulmer gets the call to start for the Cubs, his first this season.

The 30-year-old righty pitched in relief in his most recent outing this season, one of 43 appearances so far.

Opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .227 against him this season. He has a 4.43 ERA and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings over his 43 appearances.

Michael Fulmer vs. Cardinals

The Cardinals rank 10th in MLB action with 464 runs scored this season, and are batting .257 with 133 home runs (seventh in baseball).

