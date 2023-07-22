Sportsbooks have set player props for Nolan Arenado, Nico Hoerner and others when the St. Louis Cardinals visit the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Game Info

When: Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Miles Mikolas Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Mikolas Stats

The Cardinals will hand the ball to Miles Mikolas (6-5) for his 22nd start of the season.

He has started 21 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in eight of them.

Mikolas has started 21 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 18 times. He averages 5.8 innings per appearance.

He has made 21 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

The 34-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (4.14), 38th in WHIP (1.266), and 59th in K/9 (6.1) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Mikolas Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Marlins Jul. 17 6.0 7 3 3 3 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 15 3.0 0 0 0 2 0 at White Sox Jul. 8 7.0 4 0 0 6 0 at Marlins Jul. 3 6.1 4 4 4 2 2 vs. Astros Jun. 28 5.2 7 5 5 4 3

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Arenado Stats

Arenado has put up 104 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 76 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashing .286/.334/.522 so far this season.

Arenado will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .381 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and 12 RBI.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Jul. 21 1-for-5 0 0 2 1 0 at Cubs Jul. 20 1-for-5 0 0 2 2 0 vs. Marlins Jul. 19 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Marlins Jul. 18 2-for-4 1 1 3 5 0 vs. Marlins Jul. 17 2-for-3 0 0 4 3 0

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Goldschmidt Stats

Paul Goldschmidt has 21 doubles, 16 home runs, 51 walks and 49 RBI (106 total hits). He has swiped eight bases.

He's slashed .283/.371/.468 on the season.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Jul. 21 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Jul. 20 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Marlins Jul. 19 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Marlins Jul. 18 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Jul. 17 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has collected 102 hits with 15 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 54 runs with 19 stolen bases.

He has a .271/.324/.379 slash line on the year.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Jul. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 20 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 19 2-for-5 1 1 4 5 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 18 3-for-6 2 0 2 3 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 17 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Bellinger Stats

Cody Bellinger has 79 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 22 walks and 37 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.

He's slashed .317/.371/.542 on the year.

Bellinger heads into this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .500 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and two RBI.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Jul. 21 3-for-4 1 1 2 7 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 19 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 18 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 17 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1

