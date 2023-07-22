The St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs will meet on Saturday at Wrigley Field, at 2:20 PM ET, with Nolan Arenado and Nico Hoerner among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals are seventh in baseball with 133 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

St. Louis' .430 slugging percentage is seventh-best in baseball.

The Cardinals have the eighth-best batting average in the majors (.257).

St. Louis has the No. 10 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.7 runs per game (464 total runs).

The Cardinals are fifth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .332.

The Cardinals strike out 8.4 times per game to rank 12th in the majors.

The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by St. Louis' pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.

St. Louis' 4.45 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cardinals have the fourth-highest WHIP in MLB (1.450).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Miles Mikolas makes the start for the Cardinals, his 22nd of the season. He is 6-5 with a 4.14 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Monday, the righty threw six innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Mikolas is looking to pick up his ninth quality start of the season.

Mikolas has put up 18 starts this season in which he pitched five or more innings.

In five of his 21 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 7/17/2023 Marlins W 6-4 Home Miles Mikolas Jesús Luzardo 7/18/2023 Marlins W 5-2 Home Jordan Montgomery Edward Cabrera 7/19/2023 Marlins W 6-4 Home Dakota Hudson Sandy Alcantara 7/20/2023 Cubs W 7-2 Away Steven Matz Marcus Stroman 7/21/2023 Cubs L 4-3 Away Jack Flaherty Justin Steele 7/22/2023 Cubs - Away Miles Mikolas Michael Fulmer 7/23/2023 Cubs - Away Jordan Montgomery Jameson Taillon 7/24/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Miles Mikolas Kyle Nelson 7/25/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Steven Matz Zac Gallen 7/26/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Jack Flaherty Tommy Henry 7/27/2023 Cubs - Home Miles Mikolas Justin Steele

