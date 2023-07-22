The Chicago Cubs and Cody Bellinger take the field against Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday at Wrigley Field.

Oddsmakers list the Cardinals as -115 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Cubs -105 moneyline odds to win.

Rep your team with officially licensed Cardinals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cardinals -115 -105 - - - - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

The Cardinals have played as the favorite four times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Cardinals and their opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have won 22 of the 48 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (45.8%).

St. Louis has gone 22-26 (winning 45.8% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Cardinals' implied win probability is 53.5%.

St. Louis has combined with opponents to go over the total 48 times this season for a 48-44-3 record against the over/under.

The Cardinals have gone 1-7-0 against the spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 22-26 22-28 21-17 23-36 34-39 10-14

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.