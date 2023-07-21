The Atlanta Braves, including Orlando Arcia (hitting .257 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, three walks and four RBI), battle starter Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Diamondbacks.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

Arcia has 12 doubles, nine home runs and 20 walks while batting .291.

In 48 of 74 games this season (64.9%) Arcia has had a hit, and in 23 of those games he had more than one (31.1%).

He has hit a home run in 12.2% of his games in 2023 (nine of 74), and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Arcia has picked up an RBI in 31.1% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 12.2% of his games.

He has scored a run in 28 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 32 .303 AVG .275 .361 OBP .320 .476 SLG .392 13 XBH 8 6 HR 3 21 RBI 11 30/12 K/BB 23/8 1 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings