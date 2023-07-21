Cardinals vs. Cubs Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 21
Friday's game at Wrigley Field has the Chicago Cubs (45-51) squaring off against the St. Louis Cardinals (44-53) at 2:20 PM ET (on July 21). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-3 victory for the Cubs, so expect a competitive matchup.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Justin Steele (9-3) to the mound, while Jack Flaherty (7-5) will take the ball for the Cardinals.
Cardinals vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, July 21, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cardinals vs. Cubs Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Cubs 5, Cardinals 4.
Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Cubs
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Cardinals Performance Insights
- The Cardinals have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 5-1 in those contests.
- When it comes to the over/under, St. Louis and its foes are 5-4-1 in its last 10 contests.
- The Cardinals' previous 10 contests have not had a spread set by sportsbooks.
- The Cardinals have come away with 18 wins in the 39 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- St. Louis has a mark of 10-12 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +105 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cardinals have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- The offense for St. Louis is No. 10 in the majors, scoring 4.8 runs per game (461 total runs).
- The Cardinals have the 21st-ranked ERA (4.45) in the majors this season.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 16
|Nationals
|W 8-4
|Jack Flaherty vs Josiah Gray
|July 17
|Marlins
|W 6-4
|Miles Mikolas vs Jesús Luzardo
|July 18
|Marlins
|W 5-2
|Jordan Montgomery vs Edward Cabrera
|July 19
|Marlins
|W 6-4
|Dakota Hudson vs Sandy Alcantara
|July 20
|@ Cubs
|W 7-2
|Steven Matz vs Marcus Stroman
|July 21
|@ Cubs
|-
|Jack Flaherty vs Justin Steele
|July 22
|@ Cubs
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Drew Smyly
|July 23
|@ Cubs
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Jameson Taillon
|July 24
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Kyle Nelson
|July 25
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Steven Matz vs Zac Gallen
|July 26
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Jack Flaherty vs Tommy Henry
