The Atlanta Braves versus Milwaukee Brewers game on Friday at 8:10 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Austin Riley and Christian Yelich.

Braves vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 21, 2023

Discover More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves average 1.9 home runs per game and have hit a league-high 182 home runs in total.

Atlanta is the top slugging team in baseball this season with a .495 slugging percentage.

The Braves have the second-best batting average in the majors (.269).

Atlanta scores the second-most runs in baseball (537 total, 5.7 per game).

The Braves rank second in baseball with an on-base percentage of .338.

The Braves strike out 8.1 times per game to rank seventh in MLB.

Atlanta's pitching staff is third in the majors with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Atlanta has the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.81).

The Braves have the 14th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.265).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Mike Soroka makes the start for the Braves, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.40 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he tossed three innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 7/15/2023 White Sox L 6-5 Home Spencer Strider Lance Lynn 7/16/2023 White Sox L 8-1 Home Kolby Allard Dylan Cease 7/18/2023 Diamondbacks L 16-13 Home Bryce Elder Zach Davies 7/19/2023 Diamondbacks L 5-3 Home Charlie Morton Ryne Nelson 7/20/2023 Diamondbacks W 7-5 Home Spencer Strider Zac Gallen 7/21/2023 Brewers - Away Mike Soroka Freddy Peralta 7/22/2023 Brewers - Away Allan Winans Adrian Houser 7/23/2023 Brewers - Away Bryce Elder Julio Teheran 7/25/2023 Red Sox - Away Charlie Morton Brayan Bello 7/26/2023 Red Sox - Away Spencer Strider James Paxton 7/28/2023 Brewers - Home Mike Soroka Adrian Houser

