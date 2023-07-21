Austin Riley Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Brewers - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
On Friday, Austin Riley (.714 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five home runs) and the Atlanta Braves face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a triple and a home run) in his previous game against the Diamondbacks.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Riley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley has 18 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 34 walks while batting .271.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 49th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 71st and he is 33rd in slugging.
- Riley has recorded a hit in 65 of 95 games this season (68.4%), including 30 multi-hit games (31.6%).
- In 18 games this year, he has hit a home run (18.9%, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish).
- Riley has driven in a run in 36 games this season (37.9%), including 14 games with more than one RBI (14.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 49 games this year, with multiple runs 14 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|44
|.302
|AVG
|.236
|.360
|OBP
|.302
|.543
|SLG
|.416
|25
|XBH
|14
|11
|HR
|9
|33
|RBI
|25
|51/18
|K/BB
|48/16
|1
|SB
|1
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Brewers have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.94).
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (117 total, 1.2 per game).
- Peralta (6-7 with a 4.32 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his 19th of the season.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings while giving up only one hit.
- The 27-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (4.32), 35th in WHIP (1.245), and 11th in K/9 (10.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.