Friday, Andrew Knizner and the St. Louis Cardinals square off against the Chicago Cubs and Justin Steele, with the first pitch at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last action (on July 16 against the Nationals) he went 1-for-4 with an RBI.

Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

Justin Steele TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Knizner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Andrew Knizner At The Plate

Knizner has six doubles, five home runs and four walks while batting .228.

Knizner is batting .353 during his last games and is riding a six-game hitting streak.

In 21 of 36 games this season (58.3%) Knizner has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (13.9%).

In 13.9% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 11 games this season (30.6%), Knizner has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (8.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 13 games this season (36.1%), including four multi-run games (11.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .222 AVG .233 .236 OBP .270 .389 SLG .433 5 XBH 6 2 HR 3 11 RBI 5 16/1 K/BB 17/3 0 SB 1

Cubs Pitching Rankings