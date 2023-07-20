Willson Contreras Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Cubs - July 20
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Willson Contreras (.818 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Marcus Stroman. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Marlins.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Willson Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is hitting .238 with 20 doubles, 11 home runs and 32 walks.
- In 43 of 81 games this year (53.1%) Contreras has had a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (25.9%).
- In 11.1% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Contreras has had an RBI in 25 games this year (30.9%), including seven multi-RBI outings (8.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 29 of 81 games this season, and more than once 7 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|41
|.248
|AVG
|.228
|.331
|OBP
|.331
|.428
|SLG
|.414
|16
|XBH
|15
|5
|HR
|6
|19
|RBI
|18
|39/15
|K/BB
|38/17
|4
|SB
|1
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Cubs' 4.13 team ERA ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (102 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Cubs will send Stroman (10-6) to the mound to make his 21st start of the season. He is 10-6 with a 2.88 ERA and 101 strikeouts through 118 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 32-year-old's 2.88 ERA ranks seventh, 1.087 WHIP ranks 14th, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 46th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.