Orlando Arcia Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Diamondbacks - July 20
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 12:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves and Orlando Arcia (.361 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Truist Park, Thursday at 12:20 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) in his last appearance against the Diamondbacks.
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 12:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Orlando Arcia At The Plate
- Arcia is batting .290 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 20 walks.
- Arcia has gotten a hit in 47 of 73 games this year (64.4%), including 23 multi-hit games (31.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in 11.0% of his games this season, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Arcia has driven home a run in 22 games this season (30.1%), including more than one RBI in 12.3% of his games.
- In 27 of 73 games this year, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|32
|.303
|AVG
|.275
|.361
|OBP
|.320
|.458
|SLG
|.392
|12
|XBH
|8
|5
|HR
|3
|20
|RBI
|11
|30/12
|K/BB
|23/8
|1
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 20th in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.51 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 111 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- The Diamondbacks will send Gallen (11-4) to the mound for his 21st start of the season. He is 11-4 with a 3.14 ERA and 130 strikeouts through 123 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 27-year-old's 3.14 ERA ranks 13th, 1.078 WHIP ranks 12th, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 21st among qualifying pitchers this season.
