Thursday's MLB slate includes the Baltimore Orioles taking on the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field.

Coverage of all the MLB action today is available to you, with the information provided below.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Atlanta Braves (61-33) play the Arizona Diamondbacks (54-42)

The Diamondbacks will hit the field at Truist Park against the Braves on Thursday at 12:20 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 12:20 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.333 AVG, 23 HR, 58 RBI)

Ronald Acuña Jr. (.333 AVG, 23 HR, 58 RBI) ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.286 AVG, 18 HR, 50 RBI)

ATL Moneyline ARI Moneyline Total -192 +161 8.5

The Cincinnati Reds (51-46) play host to the San Francisco Giants (54-42)

The Giants will hit the field at Great American Ball Park versus the Reds on Thursday at 12:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CIN Key Player: Jonathan India (.250 AVG, 14 HR, 50 RBI)

Jonathan India (.250 AVG, 14 HR, 50 RBI) SF Key Player: LaMonte Wade Jr (.274 AVG, 9 HR, 29 RBI)

SF Moneyline CIN Moneyline Total -114 -105 9.5

The Philadelphia Phillies (52-43) play host to the Milwaukee Brewers (53-43)

The Brewers will hit the field at Citizens Bank Park against the Phillies on Thursday at 12:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PHI Key Player: Nicholas Castellanos (.290 AVG, 14 HR, 57 RBI)

Nicholas Castellanos (.290 AVG, 14 HR, 57 RBI) MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.279 AVG, 13 HR, 51 RBI)

PHI Moneyline MIL Moneyline Total -118 -102 9

The Toronto Blue Jays (53-43) play the San Diego Padres (46-50)

The Padres hope to get a road victory at Rogers Centre versus the Blue Jays on Thursday at 1:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TOR Key Player: Bo Bichette (.319 AVG, 16 HR, 53 RBI)

Bo Bichette (.319 AVG, 16 HR, 53 RBI) SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.264 AVG, 17 HR, 54 RBI)

SD Moneyline TOR Moneyline Total -119 +100 8.5

The New York Mets (45-50) host the Chicago White Sox (40-57)

The White Sox hope to get a road victory at Citi Field versus the Mets on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYM Key Player: Francisco Lindor (.230 AVG, 19 HR, 61 RBI)

Francisco Lindor (.230 AVG, 19 HR, 61 RBI) CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.275 AVG, 28 HR, 57 RBI)

NYM Moneyline CHW Moneyline Total -160 +135 9

The Kansas City Royals (28-69) host the Detroit Tigers (43-52)

The Tigers will look to pick up a road win at Kauffman Stadium versus the Royals on Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.251 AVG, 16 HR, 51 RBI)

Bobby Witt Jr. (.251 AVG, 16 HR, 51 RBI) DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.232 AVG, 14 HR, 51 RBI)

The Seattle Mariners (47-48) take on the Minnesota Twins (50-47)

The Twins will hit the field at T-Mobile Park against the Mariners on Thursday at 3:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.246 AVG, 13 HR, 50 RBI)

Julio Rodríguez (.246 AVG, 13 HR, 50 RBI) MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.231 AVG, 12 HR, 42 RBI)

SEA Moneyline MIN Moneyline Total -131 +110 7.5

The Tampa Bay Rays (60-39) host the Baltimore Orioles (58-37)

The Orioles hope to get a road victory at Tropicana Field versus the Rays on Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TB Key Player: Wander Franco (.271 AVG, 11 HR, 45 RBI)

Wander Franco (.271 AVG, 11 HR, 45 RBI) BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.275 AVG, 13 HR, 41 RBI)

TB Moneyline BAL Moneyline Total -184 +154 8.5

The Chicago Cubs (45-50) play host to the St. Louis Cardinals (43-53)

The Cardinals will take to the field at Wrigley Field versus the Cubs on Thursday at 8:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.275 AVG, 6 HR, 54 RBI)

Nico Hoerner (.275 AVG, 6 HR, 54 RBI) STL Key Player: Nolan Arenado (.288 AVG, 21 HR, 72 RBI)

CHC Moneyline STL Moneyline Total -131 +110 8.5

The Oakland Athletics (27-71) face the Houston Astros (53-43)

The Astros will take to the field at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum against the Athletics on Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

OAK Key Player: Ryan Noda (.229 AVG, 11 HR, 38 RBI)

Ryan Noda (.229 AVG, 11 HR, 38 RBI) HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.298 AVG, 14 HR, 62 RBI)

HOU Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -188 +157 8.5

