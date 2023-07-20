Matt Olson Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Diamondbacks - July 20
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 12:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Matt Olson (.422 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Truist Park, Thursday at 12:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 12:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson is batting .255 with 18 doubles, two triples, 30 home runs and 58 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 80th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 23rd and he is fifth in slugging.
- In 61 of 94 games this year (64.9%) Olson has picked up a hit, and in 24 of those games he had more than one (25.5%).
- In 27.7% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 7.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 44.7% of his games this season, Olson has driven in at least one run. In 20 of those games (21.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- He has scored in 52 of 94 games this season, and more than once 18 times.
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|44
|.268
|AVG
|.240
|.369
|OBP
|.353
|.595
|SLG
|.532
|29
|XBH
|21
|16
|HR
|14
|42
|RBI
|35
|54/29
|K/BB
|58/29
|1
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.51 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 111 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- Gallen gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 21st of the season. He is 11-4 with a 3.14 ERA and 130 strikeouts in 123 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 3.14 ERA ranks 13th, 1.078 WHIP ranks 12th, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 21st.
