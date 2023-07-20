Lars Nootbaar Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Cubs - July 20
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Lars Nootbaar (.262 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, four walks and two RBI) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Marcus Stroman. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Marlins.
Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Lars Nootbaar At The Plate
- Nootbaar has 12 doubles, six home runs and 39 walks while batting .258.
- Nootbaar has picked up a hit in 42 of 65 games this season, with multiple hits 15 times.
- He has gone deep in 9.2% of his games in 2023, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Nootbaar has an RBI in 22 of 65 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them.
- In 49.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (10.8%).
Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|33
|.237
|AVG
|.278
|.352
|OBP
|.364
|.331
|SLG
|.429
|5
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|15
|27/22
|K/BB
|37/17
|3
|SB
|3
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Cubs' 4.13 team ERA ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (102 total, 1.1 per game).
- Stroman (10-6) takes the mound for the Cubs in his 21st start of the season. He's put together a 2.88 ERA in 118 2/3 innings pitched, with 101 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 32-year-old's 2.88 ERA ranks seventh, 1.087 WHIP ranks 14th, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 46th among qualifying pitchers this season.
