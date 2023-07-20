Nico Hoerner and Nolan Arenado are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals square off at Wrigley Field on Thursday (at 8:05 PM ET).

Cardinals vs. Cubs Game Info

When: Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Arenado Stats

Arenado has collected 102 hits with 18 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 72 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .288/.338/.528 so far this year.

Arenado will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .444 with a double, two home runs, two walks and 10 RBI.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Jul. 19 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Marlins Jul. 18 2-for-4 1 1 3 5 0 vs. Marlins Jul. 17 2-for-3 0 0 4 3 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 15 2-for-3 1 1 2 5 0

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Goldschmidt Stats

Paul Goldschmidt has recorded 104 hits with 21 doubles, 16 home runs and 49 walks. He has driven in 49 runs with eight stolen bases.

He's slashed .284/.370/.473 on the year.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Jul. 19 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Marlins Jul. 18 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Jul. 17 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 16 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 15 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Marcus Stroman Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Stroman Stats

Marcus Stroman (10-6) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his 21st start of the season.

He has started 20 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 15 of them.

Stroman will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has made 20 appearances and finished six of them without allowing an earned run.

The 32-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (2.88), 14th in WHIP (1.087), and 46th in K/9 (7.7) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Stroman Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Red Sox Jul. 15 6.0 3 1 1 3 1 at Brewers Jul. 6 5.0 4 4 4 6 4 vs. Guardians Jul. 1 5.2 5 5 5 7 2 at Cardinals Jun. 25 3.1 8 6 3 2 1 at Pirates Jun. 20 7.0 5 0 0 5 1

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 15 doubles, four triples, six home runs, 22 walks and 54 RBI (102 total hits). He's also stolen 19 bases.

He's slashed .275/.324/.385 on the year.

Hoerner hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .292 with a triple, a home run, a walk and nine RBI.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Jul. 19 2-for-5 1 1 4 5 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 18 3-for-6 2 0 2 3 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 17 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Jul. 16 1-for-3 0 0 2 3 0 vs. Red Sox Jul. 15 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 1

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Bellinger Stats

Cody Bellinger has 14 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 22 walks and 35 RBI (75 total hits). He has stolen 12 bases.

He's slashed .311/.367/.527 so far this year.

Bellinger brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .421 with a double, a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Jul. 19 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 18 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 17 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 vs. Red Sox Jul. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Jul. 15 2-for-4 2 1 4 5 0

