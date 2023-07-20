On Thursday, July 20 at 8:05 PM ET, the Chicago Cubs (45-50) host the St. Louis Cardinals (43-53) at Wrigley Field. Marcus Stroman will get the ball for the Cubs, while Steven Matz will take the mound for the Cardinals.

The favored Cubs have -120 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Cardinals, who are listed at +100. An 8.5-run total has been set for the matchup.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Stroman - CHC (10-6, 2.88 ERA) vs Matz - STL (0-7, 4.86 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Looking to put money on the Cardinals and Cubs game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Cardinals (+100), for instance -- will win. It's that easy! If the Cardinals are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $20.00 back.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Paul Goldschmidt hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have won 26, or 56.5%, of the 46 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Cubs have a 21-15 record (winning 58.3% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Chicago, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

The Cubs were the moneyline favorite for four of their last 10 games, and they finished 2-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total nine times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in 38 games this year and have walked away with the win 17 times (44.7%) in those games.

This year, the Cardinals have won 12 of 27 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 4-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Brendan Donovan 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+250) Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+200) Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+150) Paul DeJong 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+250) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+190)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +10000 21st 3rd Win NL Central +800 - 3rd

Think the Cardinals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for St. Louis and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.