Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs will hit the field against the St. Louis Cardinals and projected starter Steven Matz on Thursday at Wrigley Field.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals have hit 131 homers this season, which ranks seventh in the league.

Fueled by 300 extra-base hits, St. Louis ranks seventh in MLB with a .431 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals' .257 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking 10th in MLB.

St. Louis has scored 454 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

The Cardinals are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fifth with an OBP of .331.

The Cardinals rank 12th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.4 whiffs per contest.

St. Louis has an 8.2 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in the majors.

St. Louis has pitched to a 4.48 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.

The Cardinals have a combined WHIP of 1.455 as a pitching staff, which is fourth-worst in baseball this season.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals will send Matz (0-7) to the mound for his 13th start this season.

The left-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed four hits in 4 1/3 innings pitched against the Washington Nationals on Saturday.

In 12 starts this season, Matz has not yet earned a quality start.

Matz has made eight starts of five or more innings in 12 chances this season, and averages 3.8 frames when he pitches.

He has seven appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 20 chances this season.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 7/15/2023 Nationals W 9-6 Home Steven Matz Jake Irvin 7/16/2023 Nationals W 8-4 Home Jack Flaherty Josiah Gray 7/17/2023 Marlins W 6-4 Home Miles Mikolas Jesús Luzardo 7/18/2023 Marlins W 5-2 Home Jordan Montgomery Edward Cabrera 7/19/2023 Marlins W 6-4 Home Dakota Hudson Sandy Alcantara 7/20/2023 Cubs - Away Steven Matz Marcus Stroman 7/21/2023 Cubs - Away Jack Flaherty Justin Steele 7/22/2023 Cubs - Away Miles Mikolas Drew Smyly 7/23/2023 Cubs - Away Jordan Montgomery Jameson Taillon 7/24/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Miles Mikolas Kyle Nelson 7/25/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Steven Matz Zac Gallen

