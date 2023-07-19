Nolan Gorman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Marlins - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Nolan Gorman (.595 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Marlins.
Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Gorman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Cardinals vs Marlins Player Props
|How to Watch Cardinals vs Marlins
|Cardinals vs Marlins Odds
|Cardinals vs Marlins Prediction
|Cardinals vs Marlins Pitching Matchup
Nolan Gorman At The Plate
- Gorman is batting .239 with 15 doubles, 18 home runs and 35 walks.
- He ranks 118th in batting average, 100th in on base percentage, and 39th in slugging among qualifying batters in baseball.
- Gorman is batting .389 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- In 59.3% of his 86 games this season, Gorman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 18.6% of his games in 2023 (16 of 86), and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Gorman has picked up an RBI in 31 games this season (36.0%), with more than one RBI in 16 of them (18.6%).
- He has scored in 34 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|44
|.296
|AVG
|.185
|.374
|OBP
|.268
|.577
|SLG
|.377
|18
|XBH
|15
|11
|HR
|7
|37
|RBI
|20
|51/18
|K/BB
|53/17
|2
|SB
|3
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is fourth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins' 4.13 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (106 total, 1.1 per game).
- Alcantara (3-8) takes the mound for the Marlins in his 20th start of the season. He has a 4.71 ERA in 120 1/3 innings pitched, with 99 strikeouts.
- The righty's last time out came on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 56th in ERA (4.71), 46th in WHIP (1.271), and 52nd in K/9 (7.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.