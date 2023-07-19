On Wednesday, July 19 at 2:15 PM ET, the St. Louis Cardinals (42-53) host the Miami Marlins (53-44) at Busch Stadium. Dakota Hudson will get the ball for the Cardinals, while Sandy Alcantara will take the hill for the Marlins.

Bookmakers list the Cardinals as -115 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Marlins -105 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this matchup (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under).

Cardinals vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Hudson - STL (1-0, 1.80 ERA) vs Alcantara - MIA (3-8, 4.71 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have won 22, or 45.8%, of the 48 games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Cardinals have a 22-26 record (winning 45.8% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from St. Louis, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

The Cardinals won each of the four games they played as a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), St. Louis and its opponents combined to hit the over six times.

The Marlins have been victorious in 22, or 44.9%, of the 49 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Marlins have won 16 of 43 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Marlins have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Miami and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Cardinals vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Lars Nootbaar 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+195) Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+210) Brendan Donovan 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+230) Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+145) Dylan Carlson 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+275)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 23rd 4th Win NL Central +2500 - 4th

