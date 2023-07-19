Jesus Sanchez and the Miami Marlins take the field on Wednesday at Busch Stadium against Dakota Hudson, who will start for the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is set for 2:15 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals are seventh-best in MLB action with 130 total home runs.

St. Louis is seventh in baseball with a .430 slugging percentage.

The Cardinals have the 10th-best batting average in the league (.256).

St. Louis has the No. 11 offense in baseball, scoring 4.7 runs per game (448 total runs).

The Cardinals rank seventh in baseball with a .330 on-base percentage.

The Cardinals strike out 8.4 times per game, the No. 12 mark in baseball.

St. Louis' pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

St. Louis' 4.48 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cardinals have the fourth-highest WHIP in baseball (1.455).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Hudson will make his first start of the season for the Cardinals.

The 28-year-old right-hander has four appearances in relief this season.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 7/15/2023 Nationals L 7-5 Home Miles Mikolas Trevor Williams 7/15/2023 Nationals W 9-6 Home Steven Matz Jake Irvin 7/16/2023 Nationals W 8-4 Home Jack Flaherty Josiah Gray 7/17/2023 Marlins W 6-4 Home Miles Mikolas Jesús Luzardo 7/18/2023 Marlins W 5-2 Home Jordan Montgomery Edward Cabrera 7/19/2023 Marlins - Home Dakota Hudson Sandy Alcantara 7/20/2023 Cubs - Away Steven Matz Marcus Stroman 7/21/2023 Cubs - Away Jack Flaherty Justin Steele 7/22/2023 Cubs - Away Miles Mikolas Drew Smyly 7/23/2023 Cubs - Away Jordan Montgomery Jameson Taillon 7/24/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Miles Mikolas Kyle Nelson

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.